Mortemia Shares Collaboration With Metalite Singer Erica Ohlsson

Morten Veland (Sirenia, Mortemia and founder of Tristania) has released the 8th Mortemia song from "The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions." The track features Erica Ohlsson (Metalite) on guest vocals, and is due for release today, on the 4th of March 2022 via all digital platforms. The track is entitled "Lost Horizon" and can be heard below.

Morten Veland:

"I am proud and honoured to introduce Erica Ohlsson from Metalite as my special guest for ‘The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions’. The eight song is entitled ‘Lost Horizon’, and is now available on all digital platforms.

"When I first started working on this project I was spending quite a lot of time looking for bands in the genre that was new to me. I was curious what was going on in the scene, and I finally had the time to update myself. One of the bands that I discovered early on was Metalite, I really liked their modern and catchy style of metal, and I was instantly blown away by Erica's amazing voice. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Erica on board this project, and I am really looking forward to sharing this song with you all. This song is more of an uptempo song, I find it very powerful, atmospheric and catchy."

Erica Ohlsson adds:

"I got the question to record the clean vocals for Morten Velands (Sirenia) studio project Mortemia. The song sounded very modern, melodic with a lot of energy, I liked it a lot so of course I wanted to join. With help from my Metalite colleague Edwin we recorded it and we are really happy about the result! It sounds awesome! Hope you like it as much as I do."