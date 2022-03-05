Nervosa And Burning Witches Collecting For Ukraine On Upcoming Tour
Ahead of the co-headlining tour of Europe, Nervosa and Burning Witches has announced that they will be collecting donations for the Voices Of Children Foundation to help kids in Ukraine who have been affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A statement from Nervosa reads as follows:
"During our tour we will collect some donations for the @voiceofchildren.ukraine This organization helps the children that are victims of the war. It is a very beautiful job, you can find more information in their website and you can also donate directly to them.
"In our mech tent you will find a box, and there you can leave any sum you want. It doesn't matter if it is just a small coin, any contribution is helping. No reason is fair to justify a war."
The tour dates are as follows:
17.02.22 DE - Hamburg / Logo
18.02.22 DK - Aalborg / 1000Fryd
19.02.22 DK - Copenhagen / Pumpehuset
20.02.22 SE - Gothenburg / Valand
21.02.22 SE - Stockholm / Hus 7
22.02.22 NO - Oslo / Youngs
24.02.22 FI - Tampere / Yo-talo
25.02.22 FI - Helsinki / On the Rocks
27.02.22 DE - Hannover / Béi Chéz Heinz
28.02.22 BE - Diest / Hell
01.03.22 NL - Rotterdam / Baroeg
02.03.22 NL - Arnhem / Willemeen
03.03.22 DE - Essen / Turock
04.03.22 DE - Cologne / Helios 37
05.03.22 DE - Osnabrück / Bastard Club
06.03.22 DE - Übach-Palenberg / Rockfabrik *
08.03.22 FR - Savigny Le Temple / l’Empreinte *
09.03.22 FR - Nantes / Le Ferrailleur *
10.03.22 ES - Bilbao / Stage Live *
11.03.22 PT - Porto / Hard Club *
12.03.22 PT - Lisbon / RCA Club *
13.03.22 ES - Madrid / Copérnico *
15.03.22 ES - Murcia / Garaje Beat Club *
16.03.22 ES - Barcelona / Bóveda *
17.03.22 FR - Toulouse / l’Usine à Musique *
18.03.22 FR - Lyon / Rock n Eat *
19.03.22 CH - Wetzikon / Hall Of Fame *
20.03.22 IT - Milan / Legend Club *
22.03.22 AT - Salzburg / Rockhouse *
23.03.22 AT - Vienna / Viper Room *
24.03.22 SK - Kosice / Collosseum *
26.03.22 CZ - Zlin / Masters of Rock Cafe *
27.03.22 CZ - Prague / Nova Chmelnice *
28.03.22 HU - Budapest / Dürer Kert *
29.03.22 PL - Warsaw / Hydrozagadka *
31.03.22 DE - Erfurt / From Hell *
01.04.22 DE - Berlin / Lido *
02.04.22 DE - Annaberg-Buchholz / Alte Brauerei *
03.04.22 DE - Leipzig / Hellraiser *
04.04.22 DE - Dresden / Reithalle Strasse E
05.04.22 DE - Munich / Backstage Halle
06.04.22 FR - Colmar / Le Grillen
07.04.22 DE - Frankfurt / Nachtleben
08.04.22 DE - Bruchsal / Fabrik
09.04.22 DE - Trier / Mergener Hof
10.04.22 BE - Roeselare / De Verlichte Geest
12.04.22 UK - London / Underworld
13.04.22 UK - Bilston / The Robin
15.04.22 UK - Glasgow / Classic Grand
18.04.22 UK - Manchester / Rebellion
* with special guest Warfect
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
