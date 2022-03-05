Nervosa And Burning Witches Collecting For Ukraine On Upcoming Tour

Band Photo: Nervosa (?)

Ahead of the co-headlining tour of Europe, Nervosa and Burning Witches has announced that they will be collecting donations for the Voices Of Children Foundation to help kids in Ukraine who have been affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A statement from Nervosa reads as follows:

"During our tour we will collect some donations for the @voiceofchildren.ukraine This organization helps the children that are victims of the war. It is a very beautiful job, you can find more information in their website and you can also donate directly to them.

"In our mech tent you will find a box, and there you can leave any sum you want. It doesn't matter if it is just a small coin, any contribution is helping. No reason is fair to justify a war."

The tour dates are as follows:

17.02.22 DE - Hamburg / Logo

18.02.22 DK - Aalborg / 1000Fryd

19.02.22 DK - Copenhagen / Pumpehuset

20.02.22 SE - Gothenburg / Valand

21.02.22 SE - Stockholm / Hus 7

22.02.22 NO - Oslo / Youngs

24.02.22 FI - Tampere / Yo-talo

25.02.22 FI - Helsinki / On the Rocks

27.02.22 DE - Hannover / Béi Chéz Heinz

28.02.22 BE - Diest / Hell

01.03.22 NL - Rotterdam / Baroeg

02.03.22 NL - Arnhem / Willemeen

03.03.22 DE - Essen / Turock

04.03.22 DE - Cologne / Helios 37

05.03.22 DE - Osnabrück / Bastard Club

06.03.22 DE - Übach-Palenberg / Rockfabrik *

08.03.22 FR - Savigny Le Temple / l’Empreinte *

09.03.22 FR - Nantes / Le Ferrailleur *

10.03.22 ES - Bilbao / Stage Live *

11.03.22 PT - Porto / Hard Club *

12.03.22 PT - Lisbon / RCA Club *

13.03.22 ES - Madrid / Copérnico *

15.03.22 ES - Murcia / Garaje Beat Club *

16.03.22 ES - Barcelona / Bóveda *

17.03.22 FR - Toulouse / l’Usine à Musique *

18.03.22 FR - Lyon / Rock n Eat *

19.03.22 CH - Wetzikon / Hall Of Fame *

20.03.22 IT - Milan / Legend Club *

22.03.22 AT - Salzburg / Rockhouse *

23.03.22 AT - Vienna / Viper Room *

24.03.22 SK - Kosice / Collosseum *

26.03.22 CZ - Zlin / Masters of Rock Cafe *

27.03.22 CZ - Prague / Nova Chmelnice *

28.03.22 HU - Budapest / Dürer Kert *

29.03.22 PL - Warsaw / Hydrozagadka *

31.03.22 DE - Erfurt / From Hell *

01.04.22 DE - Berlin / Lido *

02.04.22 DE - Annaberg-Buchholz / Alte Brauerei *

03.04.22 DE - Leipzig / Hellraiser *

04.04.22 DE - Dresden / Reithalle Strasse E

05.04.22 DE - Munich / Backstage Halle

06.04.22 FR - Colmar / Le Grillen

07.04.22 DE - Frankfurt / Nachtleben

08.04.22 DE - Bruchsal / Fabrik

09.04.22 DE - Trier / Mergener Hof

10.04.22 BE - Roeselare / De Verlichte Geest

12.04.22 UK - London / Underworld

13.04.22 UK - Bilston / The Robin

15.04.22 UK - Glasgow / Classic Grand

18.04.22 UK - Manchester / Rebellion

* with special guest Warfect