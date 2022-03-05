Exclusive

Monument Of Misanthropy, Visions Of Disfigurement, Cuttered Flesh Etc. Announce Spring UK Tour - Unleash First Ever Re-Mastered Vinyl-Release Of 2014 Album "Anger Mismanagement"

European technical brutal death institution Monument Of Misanthropy have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to bring their “Serial Roadkill 2022” touring cycle to the United Kingdom this spring. The group have just officially announced six shows with UK slamming death metal stronghold Visions Of Disfigurement and Czech death metal veterans Cuttered Flesh as support on all dates. Several local support acts will be opening the shows.

The bands' touring plans in that regard run as follows:

"Serial Roadkill UK Tour 2022" [brought to you by The Flaming Arts, Slam Worldwide, Metalunderground.com, Reality Fade & Transcending Obscurity Records]

May 4th @ The Black Heart, London, UK [Tickets]

May 5th @ The Gryphon, Bristol, UK [Tickets]

May 6th @ The Corporation, Sheffield [Tickets]

May 7th @ Audio, Glasgow, UK [Tickets]

May 8th @ The Little Buildings, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK [Tickets]

May 9th @ Rebellion, Manchester, UK [Tickets]

In other news Monument Of Misanthropy celebrate their 10th anniversary with the first ever vinyl release of their debut album "Anger Mismanagement". The record has been re-mastered by Christoph Brandes at Iguana Studios, Germany and is strictly limited to 300 pieces and can be ordere via the band's own official store HERE.