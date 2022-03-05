Ad Noctem Funeriis Premiere New Song "Abyss III" From Upcoming New Album "Abyss, Fire, Brimstones"

Italian black metal band Ad Noctem Funeriis premiere a new song entitled “Abyss III”, taken from their upcoming new album "Abyss, Fire, Brimstones". The record will be out in stores on April 12 via Symbol Of Domination Productions and Pluton’s Rising Productions.

Check out now "Abyss III" streaming via YouTube for you below.