Gojira Drummer Mario Duplantier Premieres New Drum Solo “Movement”

Band Photo: Deftones (?)

Mario Duplantier - drummer for French progressive metal band Gojira - premieres his latest 3-minute drum solo named “Movement” streaming via YouTube for you below.

You can catch Gojira live on their 2022 U.S. tour with the Deftones and Vowws this spring. Here’s where the trek will stop:

04/14 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

04/16 Seattle, WA – WaMu Theatre

04/18 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

04/20 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

04/22 Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan

04/23 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

04/25 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

04/28 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

04/30 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

05/02 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/03 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

05/06 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

05/07 Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

05/08 Cincinnati, OH – ICON Music Center

05/10 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

05/11 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

05/13 Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

05/14 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

05/15 New York City, NY – Pier 17

05/17 Washington DC – The Anthem

05/18 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

05/19 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

05/21 Laval, QC – Place Bell

05/22 Toronto, ON – Echo Beach

05/24 Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

05/26 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

05/27 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

05/28 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory