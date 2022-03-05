Gojira Drummer Mario Duplantier Premieres New Drum Solo “Movement”
Mario Duplantier - drummer for French progressive metal band Gojira - premieres his latest 3-minute drum solo named “Movement” streaming via YouTube for you below.
You can catch Gojira live on their 2022 U.S. tour with the Deftones and Vowws this spring. Here’s where the trek will stop:
04/14 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
04/16 Seattle, WA – WaMu Theatre
04/18 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
04/20 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
04/22 Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan
04/23 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
04/25 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
04/28 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre
04/30 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
05/02 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/03 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
05/06 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
05/07 Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium
05/08 Cincinnati, OH – ICON Music Center
05/10 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
05/11 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
05/13 Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
05/14 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
05/15 New York City, NY – Pier 17
05/17 Washington DC – The Anthem
05/18 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
05/19 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
05/21 Laval, QC – Place Bell
05/22 Toronto, ON – Echo Beach
05/24 Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
05/26 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
05/27 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
05/28 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
