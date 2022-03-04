The Troops Of Doom Posts New Music Video "Altar Of Delusion" Online

Brazilian death metal outfit The Troops Of Doom, led by former Sepultura guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz, has posted a new music video online for the song, "Altar Of Delusion." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming debut full length, "Antichrist Reborn," which is set to be released on April 15th through Alma Mater Records. The album follows the release of two EPs, "The Rise Of Heresy" and "The Absence Of Light."