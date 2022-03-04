"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

The Troops Of Doom Posts New Music Video "Altar Of Delusion" Online

posted Mar 4, 2022 at 4:45 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Brazilian death metal outfit The Troops Of Doom, led by former Sepultura guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz, has posted a new music video online for the song, "Altar Of Delusion." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming debut full length, "Antichrist Reborn," which is set to be released on April 15th through Alma Mater Records. The album follows the release of two EPs, "The Rise Of Heresy" and "The Absence Of Light."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "The Troops Of Doom Posts New Music Video Online"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 