Vio-Lence To Headline "Headbanger's Ball" European Tour With Whiplash And Artillery
Finally, after 29 years, thrash ensemble Vio-Lence have delivered a collection of new, teeth-kicking anthems ready to set the world ablaze with "Let The World Burn," their first since 1993‘s "Nothing To Gain."
Following several US dates this spring, the band will be headlining the European Headbangers Ball Tour 2022, as founding guitarist Phil Demmel reflects on the current state of Vio-Lence, "We want to constantly be releasing music, and constantly doing shows. At this stage we‘re excited for everybody who‘s still excited for this band. To them I say thank you for still listening to and supporting us, we‘re excited to come play, so spread the Vio-Lence!"
This November, the Bay-area thrasher invade Europe as they headline the MTV Headbangers Ball 2022 Tour (with Whiplash and Artillery, with more to be announced) starting November 23rd. Tickets on sale now.
The tour dates are as follows:
11/23 - Amersfoot, NL @ Fluor
11/24 - Hamburg, DE @ Kulturpalast
11/25 - Mannheim, DE @ MS Connexion Complex
11/26 - Zlin, CZ @ Masters Of Rock Café
11/27 - Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra
11/28 - Regensburg, DE @ Airport Eventhall
11/29 - Stuttgart, DE @ LKA Longhorn
11/30 - Zurich, CZ @ Alte Kaserne
12/1 - Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
12/2 - Essen, DE @ Turock
12/3 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
12/4 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
12/5 - Gothenburg, SE @ Trädgarn
