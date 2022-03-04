Vio-Lence To Headline "Headbanger's Ball" European Tour With Whiplash And Artillery

Finally, after 29 years, thrash ensemble Vio-Lence have delivered a collection of new, teeth-kicking anthems ready to set the world ablaze with "Let The World Burn," their first since 1993‘s "Nothing To Gain."

Following several US dates this spring, the band will be headlining the European Headbangers Ball Tour 2022, as founding guitarist Phil Demmel reflects on the current state of Vio-Lence, "We want to constantly be releasing music, and constantly doing shows. At this stage we‘re excited for everybody who‘s still excited for this band. To them I say thank you for still listening to and supporting us, we‘re excited to come play, so spread the Vio-Lence!"

This November, the Bay-area thrasher invade Europe as they headline the MTV Headbangers Ball 2022 Tour (with Whiplash and Artillery, with more to be announced) starting November 23rd. Tickets on sale now.

The tour dates are as follows:

11/23 - Amersfoot, NL @ Fluor

11/24 - Hamburg, DE @ Kulturpalast

11/25 - Mannheim, DE @ MS Connexion Complex

11/26 - Zlin, CZ @ Masters Of Rock Café

11/27 - Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra

11/28 - Regensburg, DE @ Airport Eventhall

11/29 - Stuttgart, DE @ LKA Longhorn

11/30 - Zurich, CZ @ Alte Kaserne

12/1 - Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine

12/2 - Essen, DE @ Turock

12/3 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

12/4 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

12/5 - Gothenburg, SE @ Trädgarn