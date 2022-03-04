Siberian Meat Grinder Issues Statement On The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Russian crossover thrash metal upstarts Siberian Meat Grinder, who are due to release a new album entitled, "Join The Bear Cult" on April 22nd, has posted a statement online calling for the war in Ukraine to end. Their message reads as follows:

"SMG stands for peace! For all these days we had and still have no words to describe what we feel about this horrible situation. We prepared lots of cool stuff to post in support of our upcoming album, but we don’t feel like posting it these days. Our thoughts are with all the innocent people who have suffered before and who suffer now. Stop all wars!"

Siberian Meat Grinder have clearly felt the need to choose their words carefully, as a law came into effect in Russia today, which would see critics of the government or the military imprisoned for up to fifteen years under the charge of "spreading false information."