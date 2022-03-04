Exodus Announces "Persona Non Grata" European Tour Dates
US thrash metal masters Exodus are happy to announce their "Persona Non Grata" European Tour 2022, which will take place in July and August and feature a slew of wild club shows as well as appearances at a variety of Europe's most renowned Summer festivals. Some of the shows will also feature their peers and label mates, Testament.
Note that ticket pre-sale for the club shows has started today.
The tour dates are as follows:
9 Jul Germany, Ballenstedt - ROCKHARZ Open Air 2022
10 Jul Czech Republic, Vizovice - Masters of Rock
11 Jul Poland, Krakow - Studio
12 Jul Slovakia, Bratislava - Refinery Gallery
13 Jul Germany, Berlin - Hole 44
14 Jul Sweden, Gavle - Gefle Metal Festival
16 Jul Austria, Leoben - AREA 53 Open Air 2022
17 Jul Italy, Cremona - Luppolo Rock
19 Jul Italy, Roma - Rock in Roma
20 Jul Switzerland, Zurich - Dynamo
21 Jul Germany, Fritzlar - Rock am Stück
22 Jul Germany, Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
23 Jul Germany, Hamburg - Knust
24 Jul Germany, Essen - Turock
25 Jul Germany, Aachen - Musikbunker
26 Jul Germany, Karlsruhe - Jubez
29 Jul Portugal, Vagos - Vagos Metal Fest
30 Jul Spain, Burgos - Anden 56
31 Jul Spain, Pamplona - Totem
2 Aug Spain, València - Rock City (Valencia)
3 Aug Spain, Malaga - Paris 15
4 Aug Spain, Villena - Leyendas del Rock
5 Aug Spain, Madrid - Riviera
6 Aug Spain, Barcelona - Razzmatazz
7 Aug France, Saint Maurice de Gourdans - Sylak Open Air
9 Aug France, Bordeaux - Rocher de Palmer
12 Aug United Kingdom, Walton-on-Trent - Bloodstock Open Air
13 Aug Belgium, Courtrai - Alcatraz Festival
14 Aug Germany, Saarbrücken - Garage
16 Aug Austria, Innsbruck - Music Hall
17 Aug Germany, Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze Open Air
18 Aug Germany, Cham - LA
19 Aug Germany, Sulingen - Reload Festival
20 Aug Netherlands, Eindhoven - Dynamo Metalfest
21 Aug France, SAINT NOLFF - MOTOCULTOR
