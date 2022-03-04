Exodus Announces "Persona Non Grata" European Tour Dates

Band Photo: Exodus (?)

US thrash metal masters Exodus are happy to announce their "Persona Non Grata" European Tour 2022, which will take place in July and August and feature a slew of wild club shows as well as appearances at a variety of Europe's most renowned Summer festivals. Some of the shows will also feature their peers and label mates, Testament.

Note that ticket pre-sale for the club shows has started today.

The tour dates are as follows:

9 Jul Germany, Ballenstedt - ROCKHARZ Open Air 2022

10 Jul Czech Republic, Vizovice - Masters of Rock

11 Jul Poland, Krakow - Studio

12 Jul Slovakia, Bratislava - Refinery Gallery

13 Jul Germany, Berlin - Hole 44

14 Jul Sweden, Gavle - Gefle Metal Festival

16 Jul Austria, Leoben - AREA 53 Open Air 2022

17 Jul Italy, Cremona - Luppolo Rock

19 Jul Italy, Roma - Rock in Roma

20 Jul Switzerland, Zurich - Dynamo

21 Jul Germany, Fritzlar - Rock am Stück

22 Jul Germany, Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

23 Jul Germany, Hamburg - Knust

24 Jul Germany, Essen - Turock

25 Jul Germany, Aachen - Musikbunker

26 Jul Germany, Karlsruhe - Jubez

29 Jul Portugal, Vagos - Vagos Metal Fest

30 Jul Spain, Burgos - Anden 56

31 Jul Spain, Pamplona - Totem

2 Aug Spain, València - Rock City (Valencia)

3 Aug Spain, Malaga - Paris 15

4 Aug Spain, Villena - Leyendas del Rock

5 Aug Spain, Madrid - Riviera

6 Aug Spain, Barcelona - Razzmatazz

7 Aug France, Saint Maurice de Gourdans - Sylak Open Air

9 Aug France, Bordeaux - Rocher de Palmer

12 Aug United Kingdom, Walton-on-Trent - Bloodstock Open Air

13 Aug Belgium, Courtrai - Alcatraz Festival

14 Aug Germany, Saarbrücken - Garage

16 Aug Austria, Innsbruck - Music Hall

17 Aug Germany, Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze Open Air

18 Aug Germany, Cham - LA

19 Aug Germany, Sulingen - Reload Festival

20 Aug Netherlands, Eindhoven - Dynamo Metalfest

21 Aug France, SAINT NOLFF - MOTOCULTOR