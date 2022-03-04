"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Exodus Announces "Persona Non Grata" European Tour Dates

posted Mar 4, 2022 at 2:57 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Exodus

Band Photo: Exodus (?)

US thrash metal masters Exodus are happy to announce their "Persona Non Grata" European Tour 2022, which will take place in July and August and feature a slew of wild club shows as well as appearances at a variety of Europe's most renowned Summer festivals. Some of the shows will also feature their peers and label mates, Testament.

Note that ticket pre-sale for the club shows has started today.

The tour dates are as follows:

9 Jul Germany, Ballenstedt - ROCKHARZ Open Air 2022
10 Jul Czech Republic, Vizovice - Masters of Rock
11 Jul Poland, Krakow - Studio
12 Jul Slovakia, Bratislava - Refinery Gallery
13 Jul Germany, Berlin - Hole 44
14 Jul Sweden, Gavle - Gefle Metal Festival
16 Jul Austria, Leoben - AREA 53 Open Air 2022
17 Jul Italy, Cremona - Luppolo Rock
19 Jul Italy, Roma - Rock in Roma
20 Jul Switzerland, Zurich - Dynamo
21 Jul Germany, Fritzlar - Rock am Stück
22 Jul Germany, Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
23 Jul Germany, Hamburg - Knust
24 Jul Germany, Essen - Turock
25 Jul Germany, Aachen - Musikbunker
26 Jul Germany, Karlsruhe - Jubez
29 Jul Portugal, Vagos - Vagos Metal Fest
30 Jul Spain, Burgos - Anden 56
31 Jul Spain, Pamplona - Totem
2 Aug Spain, València - Rock City (Valencia)
3 Aug Spain, Malaga - Paris 15
4 Aug Spain, Villena - Leyendas del Rock
5 Aug Spain, Madrid - Riviera
6 Aug Spain, Barcelona - Razzmatazz
7 Aug France, Saint Maurice de Gourdans - Sylak Open Air
9 Aug France, Bordeaux - Rocher de Palmer
12 Aug United Kingdom, Walton-on-Trent - Bloodstock Open Air
13 Aug Belgium, Courtrai - Alcatraz Festival
14 Aug Germany, Saarbrücken - Garage
16 Aug Austria, Innsbruck - Music Hall
17 Aug Germany, Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze Open Air
18 Aug Germany, Cham - LA
19 Aug Germany, Sulingen - Reload Festival
20 Aug Netherlands, Eindhoven - Dynamo Metalfest
21 Aug France, SAINT NOLFF - MOTOCULTOR

