Die Apokalyptischen Reiter To Host Livestream Show "The March For Freedom" In April
Germany’s Die Apokalyptischen Reiter are getting ready to release Wilde Kinder (=“Wild Children”), their new album due out on April 22. To celebrate the record’s release, a special streaming event has been announced, which is set to be the ultimate experience of Reitermania’s live power.
For the first time ever, the band will perform not only fan favorites but also brand new songs from their upcoming album Wilde Kinder. Fans from all over the world will have the chance to join this unique online event.
The band commented: "A few weeks ago, we had to cancel our 25th-anniversary show due to the pandemic. Sadly, it’s still very difficult to play shows in closed rooms in Germany. But since our fans can’t come to us, we must find a way to go to them. For weeks we have been working on 'The March For Freedom' - a very special and absolutely unique Reiter show. We will of course be playing some of our classics, but also some songs from our new album Wilde Kinder, that have never been played live before. The show will start on Sunday, May 1st, and will be available online for one week. So, if you’re alone or have some friends around if you’re sitting on your couch or watching on your phone from somewhere else – we will come to you. We’re so excited already!"
