Warpath Unveils New Music Video "Resurrection"

German thrash metal outfit Warpath has posted a new music video online for the song, "Resurrection." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's new album, "Disharmonic Revelations," which was released today through Massacre Records.

"Disharmonic Revelations" is a musical rollercoaster-ride in the best, yet harshest way possible. Songs like "Vision And Reality" or "MMXX" are hypnotic, slow pace stompers which are followed by crushing thrashers like "Parasite", "The Last One" or "Resurrection". Psychedelic, almost post-rock like moments unfold in "Decisions Fall" or "The Unpredictable Past", before neck-breaking, speedy blast beats disrupt the beauty of the moment... you never know what's lurking around the next corner.

Warpath 2022 is different, even heavier, meaner and darker than ever before! Brutal thrash metal meets death metal meets NY hardcore meets post-rock meets progressive meets noise/wave meets avantgarde.