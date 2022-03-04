Inhuman Condition To Release New Album "Fearsick" In July

Florida death metal juggernauts Inhuman Condition have revealed plans to release their eagerly awaited sophomore album, "Fearsick," on July 15th via Listenable Insanity Records. The veteran all-star trio, which features vocalist/drummer Jeramie Kling (Venom Inc., Ex-Deo, The Absence), guitarist Taylor Nordberg (Deicide, The Absence) and bassist Terry Butler (Obituary, Death, Massacre, Six Feet Under), makes their return following their critically praised 2021 debut, "Rat°God," and multiple supporting tours.

Kling comments on the impending music:

"With the power of 10 diesel trucks, this machine is on a warpath! Get ready for the next death metal assault."

Also unveiled today is the album's mind-blowing, grotesque artwork created by artist Dan "Babe Ruth" Goldsworthy (Corpsegrinder, Accept, Cradle Of Filth).

Goldsworthy comments on the cover art:

"The basic concept for the "Fearsick" cover was brought to me by Jeramie, and evolved as we worked on it. It picks up from where the last album left off, and shows the main character's further decay and descent to pure evil. He's further along in his process of constructing his domain of bodies with a glimpse of the Rat°God setting through the archway. Once again, the aim was to create a cover that evokes the spirit of the classic death metal albums of the late 80s and early 90s."