Cradle Of Filth Announces One Off Walpurgisnacht Show In Wolverhampton

Band Photo: Cradle Of Filth (?)

British hellhounds Cradle Of Filth have announced a one-off show, on one of the most demonically divine days, Walpurgisnacht. The day of the Witches' Sabbath. The show will take place in Wolverhampton on 30th April 2022 at KK's Steel Mill and fans can expect all manner of ungodly deeds throughout the evening's proceedings. The show precedes Cradle Of Filth's newly announced USA tour, taking place across May supporting Danzig.

Cradle of Filth's "The Infernal Vernal Equinox Deadstream" digital concert will air this Spring Equinox, Sunday March 20th, during which the band will play monumental 1996 studio album "Dusk... And Her Embrace" in full. ?This is a one-off special performance not to be missed!