Midnight Shares New Music Video "Szex Witchery"

posted Mar 4, 2022 at 2:02 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Today (March 4th), Midnight has unleashed their fifth full-length, "Let There Be Witchery," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of "Let There Be Witchery," a new video for the single "Szex Witchery" (directed by David Brodsky) can be viewed below.

Regarding this release and their upcoming tour (see below for dates), Midnight's Athenar comments: "Punish your earholes and play this album as loud as your stereo goes, go out to a gig and mingle with others that you don't know, lick their faces and rub upon each other's sweaty torsos to the hellish, neanderthalish noise of a band called Midnight!"

