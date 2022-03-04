Midnight Shares New Music Video "Szex Witchery"
Today (March 4th), Midnight has unleashed their fifth full-length, "Let There Be Witchery," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of "Let There Be Witchery," a new video for the single "Szex Witchery" (directed by David Brodsky) can be viewed below.
Regarding this release and their upcoming tour (see below for dates), Midnight's Athenar comments: "Punish your earholes and play this album as loud as your stereo goes, go out to a gig and mingle with others that you don't know, lick their faces and rub upon each other's sweaty torsos to the hellish, neanderthalish noise of a band called Midnight!"
