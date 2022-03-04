Jinjer Launches Ukraine Donation Campaign And New Merch Designs

Today, Ukrainian progressive metal band Jinjer released new merch designs to help raise funds to support their country. You can read the full statement here:

"Thank you all for your concerned messages and prayers sent to us over the last week, we may not answer but we are reading them and they mean the world to us. As you know, there is war raging through the streets and cities of Ukraine right now. Many people have little or no food or water and are very afraid of what tomorrow may bring. Together with Napalm Records, we’re releasing two new T-Shirt designs to raise funds to be donated to various charities throughout Ukraine to help with medical and food supplies, water and so on. If you cannot donate then please share this or any news related to what's really happening here. Each sale may save somebody’s life in Ukraine. Thank you."

- Eugene Abdukhanov

100% of proceeds earned from these T-Shirts will be distributed directly to charity organizations of Jinjer's choosing and the band will update you on social media.

To purchase the shirts, head here.

Due to the ongoing war in the Ukraine, Jinjer are forced to cancel all North American tour dates, including their own headline dates, side shows with In This Moment and participation on the Knotfest Roadshow supporting Slipknot. Originally, the tour kickoff was planned for March 16, 2022. See below for an updated tour schedule.