Cage Fight Releases New Music Video "Shine Don't Fade"
British crossover thrash metal band Cage Fight has released a new music video for the song, "Shine Don't Fade." You can check it out below.
The song appears on the band's eponymous debut album, which is scheduled to be released through Candlelight Records on May 13th.
