Paediatrician Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Postpartum Depression"
Budapest, Hungary-based goregrind/slamming brutal death outfit Paediatrician premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Postpartum Depression", which is out today, March 4, 2022 via Vile Tapes Records.
Check out now "Postpartum Depression" in its entirety below.
"Postpartum Depression" track-list:
1. Mastectomy
2. Postpartum Depression
3. Suicide Ambulance
4. Newborn Torso In The Dumpster
5. Social Anxiety Disorder
6. Poliomyelitis
7. Gangraena Emphysematosa
8. Pandemic
9. Monstra Duplicia
10. Weakness (Panic Disorder)
11. Innocent Abuse
12. Umbilical Hernia
13. Hippocratic Oath
