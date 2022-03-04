Hollow Front Premiere New Music Video For “The Price Of Dreaming”
Michigan-based metal/hardcore band Hollow Front premiere the title track from their new album “The Price Of Dreaming“, due out May 27th on UNFD. You can stream an official music video for that single below:
Comment the band:
“‘The Price Of Dreaming‘ is about the sacrifices made in order to fully manifest any ambitions you chase after. In this case, we wrote from the perspective of having to leave behind our loved ones in order to realize our dreams of becoming professional musicians and the toll that takes on us.”
The band will be out touring ahead of the album release, appearing on Fit For A King‘s ‘The Dark Path Tour‘ with Silent Planet and Avoid. Dates for that trek run as follows:
03/04 Lubbock, TX – Jakes
03/05 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
03/06 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
03/08 Pomona, CA – Glass House
03/09 Chico, CA – Senator Theater
03/10 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
03/11 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
03/12 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
03/13 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
03/15 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
03/16 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
03/18 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
03/19 Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theatre
03/20 Joliet, IL – The Forge
03/21 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
03/22 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation
03/24 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
03/25 Reading, PA – Reverb
03/26 Albany, NY – Empire
03/27 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
03/29 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes
03/30 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls
03/31 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
04/01 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
04/02 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
04/03 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
04/05 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
04/06 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
04/07 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
04/08 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall
