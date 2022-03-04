Hollow Front Premiere New Music Video For “The Price Of Dreaming”

Michigan-based metal/hardcore band Hollow Front premiere the title track from their new album “The Price Of Dreaming“, due out May 27th on UNFD. You can stream an official music video for that single below:

Comment the band:

“‘The Price Of Dreaming‘ is about the sacrifices made in order to fully manifest any ambitions you chase after. In this case, we wrote from the perspective of having to leave behind our loved ones in order to realize our dreams of becoming professional musicians and the toll that takes on us.”

The band will be out touring ahead of the album release, appearing on Fit For A King‘s ‘The Dark Path Tour‘ with Silent Planet and Avoid. Dates for that trek run as follows:

03/04 Lubbock, TX – Jakes

03/05 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

03/06 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

03/08 Pomona, CA – Glass House

03/09 Chico, CA – Senator Theater

03/10 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

03/11 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

03/12 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

03/13 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

03/15 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

03/16 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

03/18 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

03/19 Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theatre

03/20 Joliet, IL – The Forge

03/21 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

03/22 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

03/24 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

03/25 Reading, PA – Reverb

03/26 Albany, NY – Empire

03/27 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

03/29 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

03/30 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

03/31 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

04/01 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

04/02 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

04/03 Tampa, FL – Orpheum

04/05 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

04/06 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

04/07 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

04/08 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall