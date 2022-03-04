Meshuggah Premiere New Single “Light The Shortening Fuse”
Band Photo: Meshuggah (?)
Swedish metal band Meshuggah premiere their second advance track from their highly anticipated ninth studio full-length named “Immutable“. That track is titled “Light The Shortening Fuse” and you can stream it via YouTube and Spotify below. “Immutable“, the band’s first studio album since 2016, is presently slated for an April 01st release by the group’s new label home of Atomic Fire Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Kublai Khan TX Premiere New Single "Loyal To None"
- Next Article:
Hollow Front Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Meshuggah Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.