Meshuggah Premiere New Single “Light The Shortening Fuse”

Band Photo: Meshuggah (?)

Swedish metal band Meshuggah premiere their second advance track from their highly anticipated ninth studio full-length named “Immutable“. That track is titled “Light The Shortening Fuse” and you can stream it via YouTube and Spotify below. “Immutable“, the band’s first studio album since 2016, is presently slated for an April 01st release by the group’s new label home of Atomic Fire Records.