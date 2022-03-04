Kublai Khan TX Premiere New Single “Loyal To None”
Hardcore outfit Kublai Khan TX premiere their single “Loyal To None” from their new 5-track EP, “Lowest Form Of Animal“. Rise Records presentlyy have an April 01st release date slated for the outing.
Says frontman Matthew Honeycutt:
“‘Loyal To None‘ is loyal to no one. When trust comes with tragedy and loyalty leads to heavy losses. We are once again blueprinting our interpretation of Texas chaos. To those who remain loyal, walk the world. To those you don’t, die a thousand deaths.”
Tthis month will find Kublai Khan heading out as support to Knocked Loose on a U.S. tour that will also feature Movements and Koyo.
03/31 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
04/01 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
04/02 Joliet, IL – The Forge
04/03 Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum
04/05 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
04/06 Reading, PA – Reverb
04/07 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
04/08 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
04/10 Orlando, FL – House of Blues
04/12 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
04/15 Austin, TX – Emo’s
04/16 Ft. Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater
04/17 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
04/19 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
04/20 Tucson, AZ – Encore
04/22 San Diego, CA – SOMA
04/24 Pomona, CA – Fox Theater
04/26 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
04/27 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
04/28 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
04/29 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II
04/30 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
05/01 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
05/03 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
05/04 Albany, NY – Empire Live
05/05 Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall
05/06 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
05/07 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
05/08 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
