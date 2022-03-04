Kublai Khan TX Premiere New Single “Loyal To None”

Hardcore outfit Kublai Khan TX premiere their single “Loyal To None” from their new 5-track EP, “Lowest Form Of Animal“. Rise Records presentlyy have an April 01st release date slated for the outing.





Says frontman Matthew Honeycutt:

“‘Loyal To None‘ is loyal to no one. When trust comes with tragedy and loyalty leads to heavy losses. We are once again blueprinting our interpretation of Texas chaos. To those who remain loyal, walk the world. To those you don’t, die a thousand deaths.”

Tthis month will find Kublai Khan heading out as support to Knocked Loose on a U.S. tour that will also feature Movements and Koyo.

03/31 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

04/01 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

04/02 Joliet, IL – The Forge

04/03 Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum

04/05 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

04/06 Reading, PA – Reverb

04/07 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

04/08 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

04/10 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

04/12 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

04/15 Austin, TX – Emo’s

04/16 Ft. Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater

04/17 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

04/19 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

04/20 Tucson, AZ – Encore

04/22 San Diego, CA – SOMA

04/24 Pomona, CA – Fox Theater

04/26 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

04/27 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

04/28 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

04/29 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

04/30 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

05/01 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

05/03 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

05/04 Albany, NY – Empire Live

05/05 Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall

05/06 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

05/07 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

05/08 Huntington, NY – The Paramount