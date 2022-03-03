Haunter To Release New Album "Discarnate Ails" In May; Shares New Song "Chained At The Helm Of Eschaton"

Austin, Texas-based progressive death/black metal unit Haunter has completed work on their new album, "Discarnate Ails." The record is confirmed for release May 6 through Profound Lore Records, who today issues its details including preorders and a clip of the monstrous "Chained At The Helm Of Eschaton."

The follow up to 2019’s "Sacramental Death Qualia" LP, "Discarnate Ails" will unveil Haunter as one of the most enlightening and dynamic bands within the present-day progressive death/black metal movement and one of the pioneering prospects of the scene.

With "Discarnate Ails," Haunter has tapped into the next level unparalleled with their most complex, advanced, and their most furious and heaviest release to date. The three epic chapters that form the album weave through intricate, dissonant, and vitriolic passages that find the notable balance of challenging melodious movements and parts while maintaining the band’s sense of creating epochal songs of triumph and mastery.

Mixed by Arthur Rizk and mastered by Dan Lowndes, "Discarnate Ails" features cover artwork by Elijah Tamu, additional art by 47_N_74D0 and Saprophial, and design by Chimere Noire.

"Discarnate Ails" will see digital, CD, and cassette release on May 6, with the vinyl to follow this summer. Find preorders via Profound Lore, and watch for vinyl updates, an official video, and more to be issued.

Tracklisting:

1. Overgrown With The Moss

2. Spiritual Illness

3. Chained At The Helm Of Eschaton