Railgun Unveils New Music Video "No Machine"

Canada-based melodeath band, Railgun, have released a new music video for their single "No Machine," streaming now. Check out the video for "No Machine," directed by Mike Hjorth below.

On the new single, Railgun state:

"Instrumentally, 'No Machine' was written to be a bare bones, no bells and whistles banger. It’s catchy, heavy, and straight to the point. We wanted to really boil down on the songwriting and production on this song so it would translate well into a live setting.

"Lyrically, it touches upon a few different subjects, but broadly speaking it’s about forging your own way, towing the line between darkness and light. We definitely think people will relate to this song for a multitude of reasons."