Imperial Age Postpones UK Tour Dates

Russian symphonic metal outfit Imperial Age has announced that their scheduled headlining shows in the United Kingdom has been postponed. A statement from two of the bands vocalists AOR and Jane Odintsova reads as follows:

"We (Jane and Aor) have left Russia.

"The rest of the band are staying (at least for now). The UK visas didn't arrive on time (although the decisions had been granted on 21st Feb), so we had to fly to Istanbul, Turkey. We are very tired after the night flight, more info coming soon.

"UK Tour is postponed, dates coming soon.

"We managed to circumvent Covid, but we could not circumvent the war... Please do not ask for refunds if you can - we need your maximum support right now. We will give more details and possible dates tomorrow. Please hang on, we can't say more right now."