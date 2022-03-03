"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Dark Funeral Launches New Music Video "Leviathan"

posted Mar 3, 2022 at 2:20 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Dark Funeral

Band Photo: Dark Funeral (?)

Swedish black metal legends Dark Funeral have shared a new track from their highly anticipated seventh studio album. The new song, "Leviathan," is the third single off the upcoming record "We Are The Apocalypse," which will see a March 18th, 2022 release via Century Media Records.

Lead vocalist Heljarmadr on "Leviathan": "I immediately heard the ocean when I was listening to the intro for the track, so I wrote from that place and I began to see this place that I was hearing. So I’m trying to create this dire, ominous experience in the water, which is a unique theme and concept for us."

