Tenebra Reveals New Album "Moongazer" Details; Shares New Music Video "Moon Maiden"

New Heavy Sounds is very proud to bring you "Moongazer," the second album by the four-piece stoner rock powerhouse from Italy, Tenebra. The band had already made waves on the scene with their debut album "Gen Nero" before delivering "What We Do is Sacred" their debut EP for New Heavy Sounds last year, 3 killer tracks that were but a taster of things to come. "Moongazer" takes the story a stage further with nine slabs of crushing fuzzed up grooves, fuelled by 70’s proto metal, hard rock, punk, psych-blues and noise, loaded with great riffs and melody and topped off by gutsy soulful vocals.

"Moon Maiden" is the first single to be taken from Tenebra’s the album. Featuring Gary Lee Conner of psych grunge legends (and one of Seattle’s most seminal bands) Screaming Trees providing guitar embellishments and a very cool central solo to boot. You can watch the video below.

The album will be released on April 29th 2022, via New Heavy Sounds in Europe and the rest of the world, and we are especially pleased to be collaborating with Seeing Red Records handling the US and Canada orders.

Tracklisting:

1. Heavy Crusher

2. Cracked Path

3. Black Lace

4. Carry My Load

5. Winds Of Change

6. Stranded

7. Space Child

8. Dark And Distant Sky

9. Moon Maiden