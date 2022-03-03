Crown Magnetar Posts New Music Video "God Is My Enemy" Online

Modern deathcore juggernauts Crown Magnetar have issued a new single from their forthcoming EP, "Alone In Death," which arrives on 25 March via Unique Leader Records. The merciless new track, "God Is My Enemy," showcases the full might of Chicago based Crown Magnetar's relentless ferocity that takes a scorched earth approach to all in their path. You can watch the video below.

Crown Magnetar commented: "When something is pushed onto you, you can develop intense contempt and resentment for whatever that may be. I am free. I am sane. I have morals. God is my enemy."