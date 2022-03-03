Crypta Unveils New Music Video For Bonus Track "I Resign"; Debut Album "Echoes Of The Soul" To Be Re-Issued In April

Brazilian/Dutch death metal firestarters Crypta dropped one of the most anticipated metal debuts of 2021 with "Echoes Of The Soul," subsequently hitting the German album charts at #55, the US Current Hard Music Albums chart at #15 and Canadian Hard Music Albums chart at #13, amongst others and receiving massive acclaim from media and fans alike. Now, the high-voltage unit is thrilled to announce an official reissue of the album bundled with a very special bonus 7-inch, out April 1, 2022 via Napalm Records.

This razor-sharp treat features the brand new song "I Resign," a lost bonus track from the debut sessions, as well as a hard-hitting live version of "Shadow Within," a track found on Echoes Of The Soul. Now is the perfect occasion to gift fans with something special, after Crypta were forced to postpone their European tour earlier this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Along with a riotous new official video, cutting track "I Resign" kicks in like an all-destroying wrecking-ball, showcasing another demonic facet of the four-woman force of fury.

Tainá Bergamaschi on "I Resign":

"'I Resign' is a song that features elements from most of our main influences, along with characteristics from both our previously released album Echoes of the Soul and the new material we’ve been writing. We tried to blend epic melodies followed by aggressive riffs throughout the track, which, combined with the lyrics, tell a story of despair."

Fernanda Lira adds:

"We thought unveiling an unreleased track right now would be a great way of gifting our fans with something nice while they wait for our tours to start! Also, the lyrics, which are more current than ever, are a good food-for-thought while listening to this very special song for us."