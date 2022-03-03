Watain Releases New Lyric Video "Serimosa"

Right before the start of their extensive US tour with Norwegian peers Mayhem, notorious Swedish black metal collective Watain has unveiled 'Serimosa' - the second single from their upcoming new studio album, "The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain," which will be released on April 29th, 2022.

"Serimosa" sees a shift in pace from its furious predecessor "The Howling," heading towards more of a gloomy and Gothic landscape, yet bearing the unmistakable black mark of Watain. Lyrically, its contemporary acuteness and prophetic quality is just as unnerving as it is comforting.

E. Danielsson (vocals) comments,

"'Serimosa' tells of the electric notion of the coming of a great power. The appearance of cracks in the dam that holds the flood of the great sea. A visitor from the beyond, crossing the threshold into the material world.

"Just like 'Watain' - 'Serimosa' is a word/name of power communicated out of unknown origin, appearing into the world sans history, to be approached with thought and reverence. Its linguistic root may be traced from the Latin word Seri ("serum") along with Dolorosa ("pain") Nebulosa ("starfog") Lacrimosa ("tearfilled"), as if those words and their meanings were spoken as one. In her hand she holds the stern light of renewal, of transformation, of merciless cleansing. Thematically, Serimosa also holds similarities to the fiery Samhara aspect of Nataraja, the doomsday dance of Shiva marking the dissolution of order at the end of an eon.

May she bring you far and deep."