Unearthing the Metal Underground: Ukrainian death metal machine Necrom

Ukraine is currently plastered across all forms of media at the moment because of the Russian invasion. Beyond the immediate human suffering, the lasting geopolitical consequences are and will be profound and seemingly immeasurable. Germane to our world of heavy metal, however, the Ukrainian metal scene has long been vibrant, prominently inclined toward the darker side of things. Nocturnal Mortum is one of the more notable names, and some of that black metal band’s current and former members are involved with Necrom, a relatively newer death metal band that guzzles from the goblet of classic European death metal line in the vein of Asphyx, Entombed and Carnage.

Necrom’s grimy, fuzz-drenched death metal was born in 2018, a year prior to their “The Light Has Never Been Here” EP. The unit is now poised to release its debut full-length, “All Paths Are Left Here…,” through Osmose Productions on March 25. The album will stream on the label’s YouTube channel on March 22. Both the band’s EP and upcoming full-length are glowing examples of filthy, timeless death metal that’s intentionally rough around the edges, and just plain rough. Hopefully the fallout of the current Russian invasion won’t hinder Ukrainian metal for too long. But one thing is for certain: Hardship and suffering are always key ingredients that provide fertile soil for raging heavy metal. That isn’t by any means a trivialization of the current bloodshed and devastation. Heavy metal is the soundtrack that helps us through the worst of times.