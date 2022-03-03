Dischordia Premiere New Track "Bodies of Ash" From Upcoming New Album "Tripytch"
Midwest death metal trio Dischordia premiere a new advance track by the name of “Bodies of Ash”, off their upcoming new album "Tripytch", due out on April 29th, 2022 via Transcending Obscurity. The record features artwork by Gianna Martucci-Fink, and was mixed and mastered by Colin Marston (Gorguts, Replicant).
Check out now "Bodies of Ash" streaming via YouTube for you below.
