Ghost Premiere New Single “Twenties”
Swedish metal outfit Ghost premiere their new single “Twenties” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. That track is is off the band’s upcoming new opus “Impera“, due out next Friday, March 11th, 2022.
