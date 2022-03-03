Lions At The Gate (Ex-Ill Niño) Premiere New Music Video “Bed Of Nails”

Lions At The Gate - featuring ex-Ill Niño members Cristian Machado, Ahrue “Luster” Ilustre and Diego Verduzco - premiere a new official music video for their latest track “Bed Of Nails“. The group’s lineup is completed by bassist Stephen Brewer (Westfield Massacre) and Fern Lemus on drums.

The band’s live debut at The Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, CA has been slated for April 28th. Thrown Into Exile and Breaking In A Sequence (ex-Korn) will join as support acts.

Tells Machado:

“‘Bed Of Nails‘ is a song that was brought in by Diego, a string of riffs that told a story. Kile pushed the dynamics of the song into extremes by surrounding Diego’s riffs with ghostly verses. Ahrue and Steve rounded off some of the parts and the bridge of the song. When I heard the demo, I fell in love with the heavy riff and the double bass, especially followed by those intimate and creepy verses. That caught my attention instantly. When we got the final mixes back from Kile, I realized how strong the song was.

The message of the song is not hidden in the lyric, it is blatantly about deep inner struggle to accept the things you can not change. I think, especially to embrace those things which blossom growth, even when they involve intense struggle. It’s a theme stitched well into the album. Laying out a maze, attempting to discover an exit path, trying to cut through the uncertainty of life and the chaos of the world. Really though, aren’t we all?”