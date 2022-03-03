RXPTRS Premiere New Single & Music Video “Demons In My Headphones”

RXPTRS premiere an official music video for their single “Demons In My Headphones“ taken from the band’s forthcoming new album, which will be released this summer by Blacklight Media/Metal Blade Records.

Explain the band:

“Politics, social media, false information, and strong opinions. ‘Demons In My Headphones‘ really came at a point where we were nearly done with everything we were seeing and hearing online. It got to a point where we wanted to drink to drown out the voices on our screens.

We live in dangerous times, with false information and opinions being printed like news on social media. Life online feels like tip-toeing through a minefield. Both sides of the coin have been tainted with shady tactics, loud opinions, and mistruths. The song is about not knowing who to trust, the confusion of cancel culture and landing in a mindset that sees the world through a farcical lens.”