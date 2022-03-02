Original Morbid Angel Drummer Pete "Commando" Sandoval To Join David Vincent's I Am Morbid
I Am Morbid have announced that Pete “Commando” Sandoval has reunited with David Vincent for the first time in 12 years and will be performing drums with the band on their upcoming MorbidFest Tour 2022 with Belphegor and Hate.
Headlined by I Am Morbid, MorbidFest Tour 2022 is dedicated to the 30 year anniversary of the release of the "Blessed Are The Sick" album, and will hit the road in Europe and the UK later this month with support from Belphegor and Hate.
I Am Morbid, the band formed by original Morbid Angel vocalist and bassist, David Vincent, alongside guitarists Bill Hudson (NorthTale, Doro) and Kelly McLauchlin (Pessimist), performs Vincent-era classics from Morbid Angel‘s "Altars Of Madness," "Blessed Are The Sick," "Covenant" and "Domination" albums, of which Pete Sandoval recorded and performed while with Morbid Angel from 1988 to 2010.
The Morbidfest tour dates are as follows:
March 24 - Berlin, Germany – ORWO Haus
March 25 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle
March 26 - Aalborg, Denmark - Streetfood
March 27 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
March 29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
March 30 - Poznan, Poland – Klub u Bazyla
March 31 - Gdansk, Poland – B90
April 1 - Katowice, Poland – P23
April 2 - Ostrawa, Czech Republic – Barrack Club
April 3 - Bratislava, Slovakia – MCC Majestic
April 5 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
April 6 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool
April 7 - London, UK - Underworld
April 8 - Cardiff, UK - Fuel
April 9 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
April 10 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
April 12 - Nantes, France – Le Warehouse
April 13 - Paris, France – L’Empreinte
April 14 - Metz, France – Le Geulard
April 15 - Aaburg, Switzerland - Musigburg
April 16 - Munich, Germany – Dark Easter Metal Meeting
April 17 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
April 18 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube
April 19 - Weinheim, Germany – Café Central
April 20 - Milan, Italy – Slaughter Club
April 21 - Rome, Italy – Orion
April 22 - Venice, Italy - Revolver
