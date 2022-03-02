Original Morbid Angel Drummer Pete "Commando" Sandoval To Join David Vincent's I Am Morbid

I Am Morbid have announced that Pete “Commando” Sandoval has reunited with David Vincent for the first time in 12 years and will be performing drums with the band on their upcoming MorbidFest Tour 2022 with Belphegor and Hate.

Headlined by I Am Morbid, MorbidFest Tour 2022 is dedicated to the 30 year anniversary of the release of the "Blessed Are The Sick" album, and will hit the road in Europe and the UK later this month with support from Belphegor and Hate.

I Am Morbid, the band formed by original Morbid Angel vocalist and bassist, David Vincent, alongside guitarists Bill Hudson (NorthTale, Doro) and Kelly McLauchlin (Pessimist), performs Vincent-era classics from Morbid Angel‘s "Altars Of Madness," "Blessed Are The Sick," "Covenant" and "Domination" albums, of which Pete Sandoval recorded and performed while with Morbid Angel from 1988 to 2010.

The Morbidfest tour dates are as follows:

March 24 - Berlin, Germany – ORWO Haus

March 25 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle

March 26 - Aalborg, Denmark - Streetfood

March 27 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

March 29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

March 30 - Poznan, Poland – Klub u Bazyla

March 31 - Gdansk, Poland – B90

April 1 - Katowice, Poland – P23

April 2 - Ostrawa, Czech Republic – Barrack Club

April 3 - Bratislava, Slovakia – MCC Majestic

April 5 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

April 6 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

April 7 - London, UK - Underworld

April 8 - Cardiff, UK - Fuel

April 9 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

April 10 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

April 12 - Nantes, France – Le Warehouse

April 13 - Paris, France – L’Empreinte

April 14 - Metz, France – Le Geulard

April 15 - Aaburg, Switzerland - Musigburg

April 16 - Munich, Germany – Dark Easter Metal Meeting

April 17 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

April 18 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

April 19 - Weinheim, Germany – Café Central

April 20 - Milan, Italy – Slaughter Club

April 21 - Rome, Italy – Orion

April 22 - Venice, Italy - Revolver