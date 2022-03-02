"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Nekrogoblikon Shares New Single "Golden Future"

posted Mar 2, 2022 at 7:37 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

The self-proclaimed "Best Goblin Metal on the Planet" known as Nekrogoblikon have shared new single "Golden Future," taken from their new album "The Fundamental Slimes And Humours," set for release on 1st April. You can check out the song below.

The band comment: "Here's a quote from the band about the release: "Excited to share the extremely optimistic 'Golden Future' with you all! Hope you enjoy it!"

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Nekrogoblikon Shares New Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 