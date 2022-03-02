Nekrogoblikon Shares New Single "Golden Future"

The self-proclaimed "Best Goblin Metal on the Planet" known as Nekrogoblikon have shared new single "Golden Future," taken from their new album "The Fundamental Slimes And Humours," set for release on 1st April. You can check out the song below.

The band comment: "Here's a quote from the band about the release: "Excited to share the extremely optimistic 'Golden Future' with you all! Hope you enjoy it!"