Gwar Announces Black Death Rager North American Tour Dates

Band Photo: Gwar (?)

Human Scum! In support of their forthcoming opus, "The New Dark Ages," our Lords and Masters GWAR will return to the road in North America this spring.

The first leg of The Black Death Rager World Tour kicks off May 19 in Ft. Wayne, IN and runs through June 17 in Reading, PA. Support on the run will come from Crowbar, The Native Howl and Nekrogoblikon. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Tickets go on sale to fan club members this Thursday March 3 and to the general public this Friday March 4.

Lead doom-warbler, The Berserker Blothar, comments on the upcoming tour: "Ah, the cruel spring, when life bursts forth and humans are reminded how dead they are inside! The horrific majesty of GWAR will blow through your town like painted ladies working the block for that rock."

Dates for the North American leg of The Black Death Rager World Tour, as well as a video trailer, can be found below.

May 19 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s*

May 20 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant* (PointFest PreParty)

May 21 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive*

May 23 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

May 24 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

May 26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

May 27 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre

May 28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

May 29 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

May 31 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

June 2 - Destin, FL - Club LA

June 3 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

June 4 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

June 5 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

June 7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

June 8 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

June 10 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

June 11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

June 12 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

June 14 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

June 15 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

June 16 - Providence, RI - The Strand

June 17 - Reading, PA - Reverb

* no Crowbar