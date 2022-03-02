Gwar Announces Black Death Rager North American Tour Dates
Band Photo: Gwar (?)
Human Scum! In support of their forthcoming opus, "The New Dark Ages," our Lords and Masters GWAR will return to the road in North America this spring.
The first leg of The Black Death Rager World Tour kicks off May 19 in Ft. Wayne, IN and runs through June 17 in Reading, PA. Support on the run will come from Crowbar, The Native Howl and Nekrogoblikon. A complete list of dates can be found below.
Tickets go on sale to fan club members this Thursday March 3 and to the general public this Friday March 4.
Lead doom-warbler, The Berserker Blothar, comments on the upcoming tour: "Ah, the cruel spring, when life bursts forth and humans are reminded how dead they are inside! The horrific majesty of GWAR will blow through your town like painted ladies working the block for that rock."
Dates for the North American leg of The Black Death Rager World Tour, as well as a video trailer, can be found below.
May 19 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s*
May 20 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant* (PointFest PreParty)
May 21 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive*
May 23 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
May 24 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
May 26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
May 27 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre
May 28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
May 29 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
May 31 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
June 2 - Destin, FL - Club LA
June 3 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
June 4 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
June 5 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
June 7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
June 8 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
June 10 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
June 11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
June 12 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
June 14 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
June 15 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
June 16 - Providence, RI - The Strand
June 17 - Reading, PA - Reverb
* no Crowbar
