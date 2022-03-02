Nightwish Begins Work On Tenth Album

Finnish symphonic metal stars Nightwish has confirmed that they have begun work on their next studio album. The band posted a picture of leader Tuomas Holopainen, along with the short caption, "Demo session for #n10." This will mark Nightwish's first studio album since the 2020 release, "Human:II. Nature" and is once more set to be released through Nuclear Blast Records.

More details on the album will be revealed in due course.