Syberia Reveals New Album "Statement On Death" Details
Having leaned in the direction of post-metal on 2019’s Seeds Of Change, SYBERIA have enthusiastically embraced the genre on fourth album Statement On Death. Transcending their origins as an instrumental rock band, they show many more sides to their songwriting without losing their unique signature sound. Comprised of five riveting tracks spread across 42 minutes, it covers a lot of musical ground, but never once do they lose the attention of the listener, taking them through numerous textured sonic peaks and valleys in beautiful style. “On each album we try not to repeat ourselves and look for things that we haven’t done so far,” states the band.
“When we start songwriting, we never do it following a specific plan. We always compose according to what we have heard at that time, normally we record riff ideas individually and take them to the rehearsal room. Once there, we assemble the pieces of the puzzle to find the desired song, and the result this time is a record that is darker than our previous ones but with the same bright moments.”
Statement On Death will be available on all digital platforms, CD digipak, and vinyl on May 6th.
Tracklisting:
1. Stolen Childhood
2. Ain't.Care.About.Bullets.
3. Breathe
4. Nothing Inside
5. No Frames to Remember Them
