1914 Cancels European Tour Dates Due To Ukraine Invasion

Band Photo: Konvent (?)

Ukrainian death/doom metal band 1914 has announced that, understandably, they have decided to cancel their headlining tour across the United Kingdom, as well as the their slot on the Napalm Over Europe tour with Konvent and Hiraes. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"Hello everyone,

"We think this is obvious but we had to reach out to our fans and supporters around the world with the official tour cancellation statement. With the fucking russian invasion to Ukraine it is impossible for us as the band to go and play abroad, not because of the travelling restrictions but because our place is here right now, with our kids, families, with Ukrainian people. We promise - when the war ends with the victory of Ukraine, when we banish last russian motherfucker from Ukrainian soil - we will again go and play a badass tour around Europe and will meet our friends and will drink the finest moonshine and will celebrate life once again! But for now we have a lot to do and our thoughts are here.

"Glory to Ukraine!

"Glory to Heroes!

"Russian warship - go fuck yourself!"

Konvent has added their support, adding:

"We are completely devastated by the horrific events happening in Ukraine at the moment. We were supposed to go on tour with 1914 in April but understandably our tour buddies had to cancel.

"Our thoughts are with the band, their families and the entire Ukrainian population in these difficult times. We all hope for the best and hope to see you on the road again soon when this madness ends!

"Our European tour will continue without 1914. This tour will be very special for us and at every stop on the tour we will have 1914 and the Ukrainian people in our hearts and minds! Please come and join us on this tour."