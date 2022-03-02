Vile Revelation Premiere New Track "The Battle of Megiddo" From Upcoming New EP "Ov Vultures And Flesh"

Missouri, USA-based blackened deathcore Vile Revelation premiere a new track by the name of “The Battle of Megiddo”. The song is taken from their impending new EP "Ov Vultures And Flesh", due out on March 17, 2022.

Check out now "The Battle of Megiddo" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Line-up:

Branden O'Neill - Vocals

Isaak Clarkson - Guitars

Austin Cunningham - Bass

Zach Farrenkopf - Drums