Tómarúm Premiere New Single "Where No Warmth Is Found" From Upcoming New Album "Ash In Realms Of Stone Icons"

Atlanta, GA-based progressive black metal duo Tómarúm premiere a new single named “Where No Warmth Is Found”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ash In Realms Of Stone Icons", which will be out in stores May 6 via Prosthetic Records.

Check out now "Where No Warmth Is Found" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Explains guitarist/vocalist Kyle Walburn:

'Where No Warmth is Found' was the third song written for the record, and was intended to serve as a true midpoint. I wanted to follow up the intensity of our first single, 'In This Empty Space,' with something a bit calmer, but also wanted an epic, climactic midpoint for the record. I utilized a slower, melancholy chord progression and acoustic guitars in the first half and then picked up the pace with some shred solos, a clean vocal chorus, and a heavily orchestrated, triumphant ending. 'No Warmth…' was the first song where I really started incorporating more progressive/technical influences into our black metal, something that has become our staple as we've grown.

Thematically, the song deals with the same overarching concepts of the rest of the record, but from the lens of betrayal. I've had a few situations over the years, some traumatic and others not so much, where people I cared about very deeply broke the trust I had put in them and began to treat me poorly. My mental health took a nosedive as a result, and this song serves as a catharsis for the pain and frustration I felt during those times."