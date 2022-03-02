Grimorium Verum Premiere New Song "Through the Labyrinth of Times" From Upcoming New Album "Reall"

Black metal band Grimorium Verum premiere a new song entitled “Through the Labyrinth of Times”, taken from their upcoming new album "Reall", which set for release on March 31st by Symbol of Domination.

Check out now "Through the Labyrinth of Times" streaming via YouTube for you below.