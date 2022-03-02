Ecstatic Vision Premiere Two New Tracks “March Of The Troglodytes/Elusive Mojo”

Psychedelic hard rocking band Ecstatic Vision will release their fourth studio full-length “Elusive Mojo” on May 13th, 2022 via Heavy Psych Sounds. The opening tracks “March Of The Troglodytes/Elusive Mojo” have premiered onine as the first advance tracks from the effort streaming for you below:

Tell the band:

“These were the first tracks written for the album and is a good bridge between the EV of old and the EV of 2022. It sounds like the Asheton Brothers jammin’ some burly, unhinged heavy psych wit’ da Flower Travelin Band circa 1971 except it’s played by a bunch of low lifes from Philly.”

“Elusive Mojo“ - track-list:

01 – “March Of The Troglodytes”

02 – “Elusive Mojo”

03 – “Times Up”

04 – “The Kenzo Shake”

05 – “Venom”

06 – “The Comedown”

07 – “Deathwish 1970”