Testament Recruits Former Slayer Drummer Dave Lombardo

Band Photo: Slayer (?)

Bay Area thrash metal legends, who recently parted company with drummer Gene Hoglan, has announced a very worthy replacement in the form of ex Slayer and Grip Inc. drummer, Dave Lombardo. Lombardo is also the drummer of fellow Californian legends Suicidal Tendencies and is expected to continue his role in the band.

Frontman Chuck Billy declares "I’ll state the obvious, We are more than overwhelmed to welcome back Dave Lombardo to play drums with Testament. We are so excited to share the stage again with Lombardo. Dave added immense power when he joined the band for The Gathering (release), and we are ecstatic to see what new flavor he will bring back to Testament."

Dave Lombardo stated, "This is a long-awaited reunion that was bound to happen. Once upon a time, we created a thrash masterpiece. I have no doubt that our musical chemistry will pick up exactly where we left off. I love the Testament family and am very excited to be joining them once again. Pure brutality awaits."

Guitarist Eric Peterson expresses, "Having Dave Lombardo join us again feels like we are picking up where unfinished business had left off. There is a silver lining to every cloud and working again with Dave calls for us to celebrate with our horns held high expresses, Having Dave Lombardo join us again feels like we are picking up where unfinished business had left off. There is a silver lining to every cloud and working again with Dave calls for us to celebrate with our horns held high!"

"Testament is one of my all-time favorite bands, so to be able to amplify the news of their newest member, Dave Lombardo, and fire up the metal community is an honor bestowed upon me by the metal Gods!" says Jose Mangin of SiriusXM Liquid Metal.

Dave Lombardo has been very busy since parting ways with Slayer in 2013 following a pay dispute. He initially returned one of his previous projects Philm, before retiring the band in early 2016, shortly after he launched Dead Cross with Faith No More vocalist Mike Patton, whom he previously worked with in Fantomas. In 2016, he joined crossover thrash icons Suicidal Tendencies, as well as horror punk legends Misfits and still plays with both to this day. In 2019, Lombardo again joined forces with Mike Patton, when he was confirmed as the new drummer of Mr. Bungle and performed on their latest album, "The Raging Wrath Pf The Easter Bunny Demo."