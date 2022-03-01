Hell Militia Posts New Single "Lifeless Light" Online

French underground black metal band Hell Militia are now unleashing the third single from their upcoming record "Hollow Void," which will be released on March 18th. The track "Lifeless Light" can be heard below.

Hell Militia comments: "This was the first song written in the process and it’s true-to-form, punch-in-the-face energy made this the opening track of 'Hollow Void' by default. This song sets the tone for the rest of the album, and lyrically it is a manic outburst of contempt for life."