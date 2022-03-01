Venus Principle To Release Debut Album "Stand In Your Light" In May; "Rebel Drones" Video Now Streaming

Venus Principle are now premiering the video clip "Rebel Drones" as the first single taken from the dark psychedelic rockers' debut full-length "Stand in Your Light," which has been slated for release on May 27. You can check out the video below.

"Releasing a debut album is the pinnacle moment for any new band and even more so with the added obstacle of recording that album during a pandemic across two countries", writes singer and pianist Daisy Chapman. "After months of work behind closed doors, its first public airing is both exciting and tense – everything has to be right. We are stoked to finally release our first single. 'Rebel Drones' was among the first songs written and we think it represents the whole album particularly well. This project was conceived remotely, but the music on 'Stand in Your Light' transcends borders and represents Venus Principle as one entity of experienced musicians and friends. We can hardly wait for all the world to finally hear our creation."

"Stand in Your Light" is a work of love. Passion drips out of every note from the bitter-sweet honeycomb of solemn melodies that Venus Principle have created for their debut album. Although this is the first record from the British-Swedish collective, these hymns for the burdened and broken come audibly with the profound maturity of hard earned experience from all the veteran musicians involved.

Classic rock is at the heart of "Stand in Your Light". Whether the resulting music is dubbed art rock, progressive rock, psychedelic rock, or anything else, Venus Principle are openly showing their roots with obvious pride: King Crimson, Pink Floyd, Black Mountain, Genesis, Bob Welch era Fleetwood Mac, and many others of the giants that shaped modern guitar based music into the towering and persistent heritage have left their marks on "Stand in Your Light". Yet the 6-piece is anything but a simple carbon copy.

Tracklisting:

1. Rebel Drones

2. Barricades

3. All These Words

4. Days of Summer

5. The Lord He Giveth and He Taketh Away

6. Shut It Down

7. Kindle the Fire

8. Drag Nets

9. Sanctuary

10. The Haunting

11. Stand in Your Light