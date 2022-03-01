Dark Funeral Pulls Out Of London's Incineration Fest

Band Photo: Dark Funeral (?)

Swedish black metal veterans Dark Funeral has announced that they will no longer be appearing at this year's version of Incineration Fest, which is set to take place in London on May 7th. This is in regards to a dispute with the show's promoter, with accounts varying on what happened. The original post from Dark Funeral reads thusly:

"We are deeply disappointed to have to announce that we have reached a situation with the organizer of the Incineration Festival that makes it completely impossible for us to attend. This means that our show on May 7 in London is canceled! We were really looking forward to performing for you but that doesn’t mean that we accept whatever nonsense that comes our way or tolerate contract breaches.

"To make things very clear. The organizer is solely responsible for this and this is not something that we take lightly.

"We apologize to the people who were waiting for us (we are equally disappointed) and we are looking forward to meeting the great people of England at Bloodstock Festival later this year!

A great festival that honour their agreements and treats their artists with respect!"

However, the promoter of the show responded to this statement on the show's Facebook events page, stating:

"We really wanted to maintain decorum and professionalism with the Dark Funeral situation, but with the band having decided to publicly attempt to soil on us, we feel that it must be said.

Dark Funeral refused to perform at Electric Ballroom, the stage they were originally booked to perform on. With the addition of the Roundhouse stage Dark Funeral demanded to play at the Roundhouse, even though the Electric Ballroom is three times the size of their usual headline venue. Moving Dark Funeral to the Roundhouse was logistically unviable, so the band decided to cancel on the festival and their fans.

"We remain huge fans of the band musically - they are an incredible band, but it is what it is."

Dark Funeral then followed up their original post:

"Without dishonest promoters we wouldn't be in this sad situation, but now we are. So lets make some things very clear.

"In the original contract we agree too, we were set to play the mainstage, second slot. Later on the promoter booked Emperor, and asked if we would be ok to be moved to third slot. We said that that would be ok with us. In the contract it was an exclusive clause, that is correct.

"So when we got the offer to also play Bloodstock, we naturally checked with the promoter if he would be ok if we also played there. He said that would be ok, thus we confirmed Bloodstock. Our booking agency got all this in writing obviously.

"A few weeks ago, without even checking with us, we found out that they had moved us to the second stage. And when we asked what was happening they came back to us with so many crazy excuses it was hard to figure out if we were dealing with crazy people or just someone trying his best to cover up his own fuckup. In one sentence he said the original contract wasn't valid anymore, and in the next he was referring to some clauses where only we, Dark Funeral, were stuck too but apparently not him. Either the whole contact is valid or its not, as simple as that. Naturally, the original contract is valid in a rollover like this. And you cant just pick out a few clauses that benefit you and stroke the rest. All this is handled by our booking agency so everything is done by

the book. Additionally, since the original contract was signed before Brexit, and when we agree to postpone the first time, we said, that if Brexit will demand visas for us, we need to add that to the contract. He agree, but apparently not in 2022.

"Then he said: 'Whether you are aware or not, your agency did not make any contract for Incineration Fest 2022. Feel free to ask them for a signed agreement for Incineration Fest 2022 and I can assure you that they will not be able to provide you with one!' So, let that sink in for

a bit......

"This means that he announce us for the 2022 festival without an agreement, which is not only a fraud towards us, but towards all the fans. And in other words, he tried to lock us into a “new and changed contract” which he didn't even show us nor our booking agency thus giving us a fair chance to even comment, agree or disagree on. And it didn't stop with that. Than he said, we can play the mainstage, as originally agreed, if we would cut our fee 30%. By this time, anyone with some common sense realize that we had had enough....end of story.

"Thanks for your understanding /Dark Funeral"