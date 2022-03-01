Draconian Cancels November Russian Tour Dates

Swedish doom metal veterans Draconian has announced that they have decided to cancel their planned shows in Russia, which were set to take place this November. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"As our hearts go out in solidarity to the people of Ukraine in these troubling times we have decided to cancel our November dates in Russia until further notice.

"Please, note this is not a boycott against Russia as such. We're well aware of the fact Russia’s atrocious military actions against Ukraine does not reflect on our fan-base and our partners, or the Russian people as a whole. Yet, taking into account the particulars and the overall uncertainty of the situation, this appears the best option as we move forward until things have deescalated.

"We’ll always stand against war, oppression and authoritarianism. We stand with Ukraine and its people.

"Stay safe out there, brothers and sisters"