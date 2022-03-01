Edenbridge Signs With AFM Records; New Album Details To Be Announced Soon

Austrian symphonic metal masters, Edenbridge, have announced their worldwide signing with powerhouse label AFM Records; the band is currently gearing up for the release of their eleventh studio album!

"It is a pleasure to finally join the roster of AFM Records." Says Edenbridge guitarist and songwriter Lanvall. "We have been in touch twice before in the last 15 years, but now it was the right time to join forces. We believe we both can push things to new boundaries with this young dynamic great team!"

Nils Wasko, CEO of AFM Records, comments: "Edenbridge are currently one of the hottest symphonic metal acts out there. This energy and drive fits perfectly with the quintessence of AFM Records. We are looking forward to taking the band to the next level with full force!"

Formed in 1998, Edenbridge belongs to one of the most style-defining bands of their genre, spearheading its domain since their debut album “Sunrise in Eden” (2000). Following ten successful studio records to date, the band continually expands their musical expression from album to album without abandoning their trademarks; a sophisticated range of compositions along with an intoxicating and bombastic sound atmosphere. Stay tuned for some first album details to follow in the weeks ahead!