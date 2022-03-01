The Dark Side Of The Moon Shares Enya Cover "May It Be"

The Dark Side Of The Moon, consisting of members of Feuerschwanz, Amaranthe and Ad Infinitum, have released the second single and music video since their formation – their version of Enya’s The Lord Of The Rings – The Two Towers theme, "May It Be". The original song is the soundtrack to one of the darkest storylines of the whole saga, spreading hope when there seems to be none left.

The Dark Side Of The Moon is accompanied by Charlotte Wessels on the song and video. The haunting duet passages of Melissa Bonny and the exceptional Dutch singer let the song shine in a completely new way. Energetic drumming and a great guitar solo add new highlights to the song that, already with the second song of their career, showcases the versatility and talent of this newly founded band.

The Dark Side Of The Moon on "May It Be":

"Today we are proud to present our second song! On our musical quest through the mystic worlds of fantasy movies and games, we take you on a journey through Middle Earth, to the Undying Lands!! In honor of Tolkien’s unmatched epic tale, the 20 year anniversary of the movies and the upcoming series, we present you our version of “May It Be” - a version that you never would have expected - that’s a promise! And on top of that, we are beyond proud to have a very special guest in this song, the amazing Charlotte Wessels, who is riding with us to take this song to the next level!"